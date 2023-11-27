NTSA Says 3,609 People Have Died from Road Accidents in Last 10 Months

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Monday disclosed that 3,609 people died in road accidents between January and October 2023.

This is a drop in the number of fatalities in the same period last year, which stood at 3,936 reflecting an 8.31 per cent drop.

In their October Road Safety status report, the NTSA said January recorded 379 fatalities, February had 340, March (389), April (357) and May had 340.

June recorded 439 fatalities, July -325, August -327, September- 338 and October had 330 cases.

In 2022, at least 4,690 people lost their lives on Kenyan roads.

Last year recorded 21,757 road accident casualties, representing a 5.5 per cent increase from what was reported in 2021.

The number of victims who sustained serious injuries in 2022 was 9,935, while those who sustained slight injuries in 2022 rose by 1,136 to 7,132

Pedestrians accounted for the highest fatalities at 1,682 while motorcyclists were 1,254. Drivers were 426, passengers (822), pillion passengers (445) and pedal cyclists (61).

Passenger casualties increased from 7,586 victims in 2021 to 9,161 in 2022, a percentage increase of 20.8. NTSA said the leading causes of fatal crashes in 2022 included hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.

Also overtaking improperly and failing to keep the proper lane resulting in head-on collisions were mentioned as causes.