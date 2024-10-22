NTSA Seeks Public Input On Key Road Transport Regulations

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has called for public participation as it seeks to amend four key road transport regulations.

The authority says the changes aim to improve the reliability and efficiency of road transport in Kenya.

NTSA stated that it is working with the Ministry of Roads and Transport to review the regulations.

The regulations under review include the NTSA (Operation of Public Service Vehicles) Regulations from 2014, which govern the operation and management of public service vehicles in Kenya.

Additionally, the NTSA (Operation of Motorcycles) Regulations established in 2015, which set the guidelines for motorcycle operations, are also under consideration.

The Traffic (Registration Plates) Regulations of 2016, which outline the rules concerning vehicle registration plates, are included in this review process as well.

Further, new regulations aimed at the licensing and operation of motor vehicle dealers are being developed to enhance the regulatory framework in this sector.

“Subsequently, in accordance with Article 10 and 231 of the Constitution, NTSA hereby invites stakeholders and members of the public to submit their written memoranda, proposals and coments on the above area of review for purposes of enhancing raod safety and effective road transport management in Kenya,” NTSA Director General said.

Submissions can be delivered to NTSA headquarters or sent via email to dg@ntsa.go.ke by November 30, 2024.

In April, NTSA proposed amendments to the draft NTSA (Operation of Commercial Service Vehicle) Regulations, 2024.

These regulations aim to oversee commercial vehicles weighing more than 348 kilograms operating on public roads.

NTSA will also have the authority to suspend or revoke licenses for non-compliance, although there will be an option to appeal within 14 days. Violations could lead to fines of up to KSh 20,000 or six months in prison.

The regulation also proposes fees of KSh 2,000 for commercial vehicle license applications and KSh 500 for commercial vehicle road licenses.

Additionally, NTSA has introduced new rules concerning school transportation under the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2024.

These rules prohibit overtaking school buses when stop signs are extended, and buses must be equipped with stop arms and flashing red lights. Drivers who fail to comply may face penalties, including license suspension for six months and fines up to KSh 20,000.