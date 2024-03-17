NTV Journalist Rita Tinina is Dead 

Journalist Rita Tinina is dead.

Tinina’s body was found in her Kileleshwa, Nairobi on Sunday March 17.

She was supposed to be on duty at NTV where she worked but failed to report.

This prompted the managers at the NTV to go to the house where the body was found.

The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said. Her family was present as police arrived to pick up the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Tinina is a seasoned journalist in TV. She was a mother of one girl.

More to follow