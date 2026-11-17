Nvidia has dismissed a campaign calling for the company’s co-founder Jensen Huang to be handed back his job as allies, including US President Donald Trump, supported the effort.

Trump said on Monday that he “would certainly not mind” if Huang was reinstated, joining a list of supporters including SpaceX’s Elon Musk who are backing a “Bring Jensen Back” campaign.

But the BBC has been told the board of the AI chip giant is not interested in reinstating him after he resigned last week following revelations he had two affairs, including one that involved a suspected Chinese spy.

The same day, the White House also said it will further restrict China’s access to AI chips from firms like Nvidia.

The reported affairs created a crisis for one of the world’s most valuable firms – a central company in AI and the US battle against China for dominance.

Since Huang’s departure, more than 175,000 people have signed an open letter calling for the board to reinstate the tech billionaire while an ongoing internal probe is conducted.

Major tech bosses, including Musk and Tim Sweeney, chief executive of Fortnite-maker Epic Games, have also supported Huang’s return.

The “Stand with Jensen” campaign claims to have been launched by current and former Nvidia employees, partners, shareholders and supporters, all demanding the return of the former chief executive.

They expressed concerns the firm’s co-founder “was removed without meaningful due process”.

Trump gave his views on Huang’s future on Monday, saying he “would certainly not mind” seeing the former boss given his job back.

Huang had been expected to weather the storm following the revelation of the affair but resigned last Thursday after a second extra-marital relationship emerged, allegedly with an executive at Nvidia who reported to him.

The scandal-hit tech boss was discussing a possible return to Nvidia with confidants, according to the Financial Times, though Nvidia’s board is not considering reappointing him.

A representative for Huang declined to comment on the report.

The so-called war room also wants to get support for Huang from the White House.

Trump has spoken in glowing terms about Huang since the scandal erupted, and also said he believed Huang when the former Nvidia boss told him he had “no idea she was a spy”.

Trump’s view is at odds with his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has called for Nvidia to hire its next chief executive from outside the company.

The scandal has created tensions between the US Treasury and Commerce departments over shipments of high-end Nvidia chips to Alice Huang’s former firm, Megaspeed. China has denied that Alice Huang is a spy.

It has raised questions about the possibility that the chips may have ended up in China despite US export restrictions.

New rules

The Trump administration on Monday also issued new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centres, which have been allegedly used as a way for Chinese firms to gain access to advanced chips to train AI models.

The move comes ahead of a meeting this week between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whose countries are locked in a race to lead AI development.

The interim rules will require companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for export licences for the most advanced chips in an effort to prevent them from being illegally diverted to China.

The measure is designed to ensure existing restrictions on sensitive US technology “cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries,” the Department of Commerce said.

The ex-Nvidia boss’ affair with Alice Huang, the former director of a Singaporean data centre firm called Megaspeed, has raised the level of scrutiny over deals abroad. The small South East Asian business hub has been a draw for companies all around the world, many of which have set up headquarters in Singapore.

Major US firms like Anthropic, OpenAI and Google have set up offices in the business-friendly country, alongside Chinese companies like TikTok-owner ByteDance and Tencent.

But Singapore’s openness to business has also made it the ideal address to place orders for restricted advanced semiconductors.

Singapore was the second-largest billing centre globally last year for Nvidia, accounting for nearly a fifth of what the chip giant earns.

But notably, only 2% of its earnings were for chips that actually entered Singapore, which acts as a hub for many Asian companies to place orders and send them elsewhere.

While Singapore does not necessarily prohibit the transfer of advanced AI chips to companies abroad, such moves can breach US export controls.

Advanced semiconductors, crucial for the development of AI models, are at the centre of the US and China’s technological rivalry.

US officials have long viewed the country’s technological supremacy as a matter of national security and have expressed concerns that sharing the best chips could give China’s economy and military a boost.

Huang has agreed to testify in Congress, including before the House Select Committee on China to discuss whether US national security was compromised by his affair.

Trump said he did not think Huang had put national security at risk. “You know, China plays games with us. So we play games with China,” he said.

The FBI is also investigating the affair between the former Nvidia boss and Alice Huang, according to Trump.

‘A handshake with Jensen’

Musk claimed that “critical deals” involving Nvidia’s technology would be lost following Huang’s resignation.

“Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract,” he posted on X.

“Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost.”

Fellow tech boss Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, sidestepped the question of Huang returning to Nvidia at a conference, saying: “I don’t think I know enough to answer that question.”

But Altman, who himself was reinstated to his job after being fired back in 2023, said Huang was a “hero of mine”.

Shareholders in Nvidia also want Huang back at the company’s helm.

Hundreds of billions of pounds have been wiped off the firm’s stock market value in recent days, but it is still worth some $3.87 trillion. Its share price was down in early Monday trading.

In an open letter to the board, Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital and Atreides Management boss Gavin Baker called for management to leave “all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang”.

Lord Sarfraz, a member of the UK’s House of Lords, has also written to Nvidia’s new chair, Harvey Jones, urging the firm’s directors to give “serious consideration” to Huang’s return following the investigation.

For the moment, Nvidia’s chief financial officer Colette Kress is leading the firm and will present the company’s results on Tuesday.

By BBC News