Nyamira Governor Nyaribo impeached

Nyamira County Governor Amos Kimwomi Nyaribo was Tuesday impeached.

At least 23 of the 31 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who attended the session voted in favour of the motion.

Four others had written to the Speaker asking to be included in the voting.

The motion, tabled in the assembly by Bonyamatuta Ward representative Julius Kimwomi Matwere, cited allegations of abuse of office and violation of legal procedures.

Nyaribo was accused of conducting county activities through unauthorized “Bunge Mashinani” sessions, which were not legally recognized.

The motion further criticised him for approving and utilizing the county budget to endorse Peris Nyaboke-Oroko as the County Agriculture Minister, a process that occurred during a disputed leadership period in the assembly and outside legal protocols.

Additional allegations included irregular appointments of committee members for Keroka town and the unlawful establishment and approval of a Public Service Board appointment panel through the same informal assembly sessions, which functioned from October 2024 to June 2025.

Nyaribo has argued he was not given a chance to defend himself. Some locals feel the move was politically motivated.

Speaker Thaddeus Nyabaro said his office will notify Senate Speaker Amason Kingi for next steps to follow.