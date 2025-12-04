Nyamira Governor vows to prioritize development after surviving impeachment

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo vowed to focus on development after he survived an impeachment.

He said he will also seek unity in the area for development.

“We are stronger than obstacles. Going forward, nothing will distract us from serving and delivering development to the people of Nyamira County,” he said after the motion was defeated at the Senate.

Other handlers credited the embattled County boss’ new political lifeline to Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

On Wednesday, Nyaribo said he had now found a new resolve to intensify development efforts across Nyamira County .

He was impeached by the Assembly but the Senate thrashed it on account of technicalities.

He has survived two other impeachment attempts.

In a social media post Nyaribo said the outcome offered him “a fresh start” and an opportunity to refocus on service delivery.

“The past weeks have been challenging, but they have strengthened my commitment to championing development projects that improve lives.”

His administration, he stated would accelerate ongoing initiatives in infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

He called for unity among elected leaders, asking them to set aside political differences and work collaboratively.

“Now is the time to rebuild trust and redirect our energy toward constructive work,” he added.

“Our citizens expect progress, not divisions.”

The governor was accused of mismanagement and abuse of office. The Senate, however, ruled that the allegations were unsubstantiated, allowing him to resume his duties.

Other leaders offered mixed reactions, with some expressing relief at the stability the decision brings, while others urged the governor to address the concerns raised during the proceedings.

David Arasa who is aspiring for West Mugirango MP seat said he welcomes ant effort aimed at recovering what the Nyamira people have lost to plunder.

“I may not agree with the timing of the impeachment but resources should not be plundered with abandon,” he stated.

The Senate cited failure by the Nyamira County Assembly to meet the legal threshold required to remove a governor from office.

At least 38 senators voted to sustain the objection, while only four opposed it, effectively terminating the impeachment process on a technicality.

“The motion having been approved, the hearing of the proposed removal from office by impeachment of Amos Kimwomi Nyaribo, Governor of Nyamira County, is hereby terminated,” said Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

The governor’s legal team had argued that the Assembly did not meet the constitutionally required two-thirds majority needed to pass an impeachment motion.

With the impeachment behind , focus now turns to whether the governor can deliver on his renewed promise of development and restore cohesion within the county’s political landscape.