Nyamira Man Dumps 9-month-old Baby in Family Borehole, Attempts Suicide

Police are investigating an incident in which a 43-year-old man killed his nine-month-old baby by drowning her in a family borehole.

Musa Ongaga was later arrested as he tried to die by suicide in the nearby bush, police and witnesses said.

His wife told police she left him with their nine-month-old baby to take care of her but when she came back she found the baby missing.

The man too was missing in the July 31 incident, which prompted a search. The body of the baby was found submerged in a family borehole within the homestead and moved to the mortuary.

The suspect was later found attempting to die by suicide in a bush. He was saved and brought to the station for processing. The motive of the incident is yet to be known. Police say they are investigating the incident.

In Keumbu, Kisii County, a body of a child was discovered floating in a borehole at a rental plot within Westview estate.

The child aged one year had been reported missing on July 30. Her mother told police the child was playing outside before she went missing. The body was retrieved and taken to the mortuary pending probe.

In Karaba, Embu, a body of a man was found floating in River Tana. The body had an identity card bearing the name of Patrick Maingi Mutunga aged 25. The body was moved to Embu level five-hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and identification.

Elsewhere in Nyeri, two suspects were lynched separately. Police term mob lynching criminal and warn those arrested will face murder charges.

The first incident happened in Naromoru area at Gakawa Full Gospel Church of Kenya Toll where a gang broke in and stole chairs and table.

Neighbours responded and lynched one suspect while his accomplices escaped.

In Ruring’u, another suspect was lynched in a botched robbery.

