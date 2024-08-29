Nyamira Residents Petition For Suspension Of County Government

Four residents of Nyamira County have formally petitioned for the suspension of the county government, alleging multiple instances of misconduct and neglect of voter interests.

The petitioners, through their lawyer, notified the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of their intent to gather signatures to support their demand for the county government’s suspension.

“Our clients, residents of Nyamira County, wish to notify you of their intention to collect signatures to petition for the suspension of the county government of Nyamira pursuant to Article 192 (1)(b) as read together with Section 123 of the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012,” the lawyer’s letter to the IEBC stated.

The petitioners accuse the Nyamira County government of compromising service delivery through mistreatment of employees, citing delayed salary payments that negatively impact employee morale.

They also alleged that up to KSh 800,000 is being paid to ghost workers and that the governor has been unlawfully drawing a monthly salary of KSh 6.5 million.

“The governor of the County of Nyamira has been paying himself a hefty and illegal monthly salary of Kenyan Shillings six million, five hundred thousand (6,500,000/-)” the letter reads.

Further allegations include incompetence, poor management, a lack of basic equipment and drugs in hospitals, and the absence of other essential services.

According to the petitioners, local traders have refused to pay various county fees, including rates, permits, licenses, parking fees, and cess, due to dissatisfaction with the county administration.

The letter also highlights that 70% of county revenue is being used for salary payments.

Nepotism in employment and the failure to construct Early Childhood Development (ECD) classrooms have also been cited as issues of concern.