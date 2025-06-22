Nyandarua MCA Beth Wahito dies in a road accident

Nominated Nyandarua County Member of County Assembly (MCA) Beth Njoroge Wahito died after being involved in a grisly road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on Saturday night.

Police said the deceased was heading home after attending a budget committee meeting in Naivasha when the incident occurred at around 11:00 pm.

Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Stephen Wachira Waiganjo said that the MCA was hit by a Guardian Angel bus as she attempted to drive across the road at an intersection and died on the spot.

He later confirmed the incident through a statement, celebrating the exemplary leadership Wahito showcased, and condoled with her family.

“She led with courage, strength and determination. She was not afraid to speak up for what she believed was right and worked tirelessly to uplift the lives of the underserved in her community,” read the statement in part.

Wahito was a veteran politician in Nyandarua County with her political career spanning over three decades.

She held leadership positions in the Democratic Party and was the chairperson of NARC-Kenya in Nyandarua, and recently the Kinangop coordinator for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Meanwhile, the wrecked vehicle has been towed to Naivasha Police Station.

Elsewhere along Naivasha-Nairobi highway, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Lari area. The pedestrian was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding van. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Masii, Machakos county, a motorcyclist was killed in accident. Police said the cyclist died on the spot while a pillion passenger he was carrying sustained serious injuries after the bodaboda collided with an oncoming matatu. Four other passengers in the matatu were also injured in the accident.

The driver of the matatu escaped the scene, police said.