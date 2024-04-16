Nyayo National Stadium Selected As Host Venue For CHAN 2024

Nyayo National Stadium has been chosen as the official host venue for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports made the announcement on Tuesday, following consultations with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The ministry had already initiated plans for the upgrading of the stadium.

“The contractor identified to upgrade Nyayo National Stadium for CHAN’24 and as a supporting facility for AFCON’27 will commence accelerated works immediately after the conclusion of the Kipchoge Keino Classic, from 22nd April 2024,” the ministry said.

Kenya, alongside Uganda and Tanzania, will co-host the CHAN tournament in September this year.

Further, the ministry is in discussions with CAF and FIFA to determine the venue for the upcoming World Cup qualifier matches of the Harambee Stars.

The matches, scheduled for June 3rd and 11th, 2024, against Burundi and Cote d’Ivoire respectively, are pivotal in Kenya’s quest to secure qualification for the prestigious global tournament.

Kenya recently hosted various international sporting events, including the Billie Jean King Cup, Bathez Rugby Tournament, and the 2023 CECAFA U18 Tournament.

The country is also set to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).