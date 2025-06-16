OCS Samson Talaam to be detained till June 18

The Officer Commanding Central Police Station in Nairobi Samson Talaam will remain in custody until Wednesday, June 18, 2025 when the court will rule whether he will be detained for 21 days or not.

Talaam was arrested over alleged involvement in the murder of Albert Ojwang inside Central Police Station cells.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) filed a miscellaneous application seeking his detention for 21 more days.

IPOA argued that more time is needed to complete investigations and conduct forensic analysis on seized electronic devices.

The application was supported by an affidavit from Abdirahman Jibril, a senior IPOA investigations officer.

The affidavit claims Talaam planned, directed, and attempted to cover up the fatal assault on Ojwang.

IPOA alleges Talaam was in constant contact with police constable James Mukhwana, who had access to the cells.

Mukhwana is also in custody over the murder.

It states releasing Talam could lead to witness interference and compromise investigations due to police influence.

The affidavit also cited public unrest and safety concerns as reasons to keep the officer in custody.

Talaam’s lawyer opposed the application, saying no compelling evidence supports the allegations in the IPOA affidavit.

The defence requested bail of Sh7,000 or a reasonable bond, citing the officer’s cooperation and long service.

The lawyer said Talaam voluntarily reported to authorities and has served the police for 29 years.

He also pledged that Talaam would avoid Central Police Station, Nairobi, or its surroundings if released.

The prosecution insisted they need 21 days to complete investigations due to the complexity of the case.

They said the decision to charge has not yet been made and could be reviewed earlier if ready.

Lawyer Julius Juma, representing the deceased’s family, supported the prosecution’s application for extended detention.

Talam remains held at Lang’ata Police Station following his arrest on June 13 and court appearance on June 16.

Ojwang was arrested on June 7 after a complaint by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat over online posts.

Lagat stepped aside to allow for investigations.