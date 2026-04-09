ODM condemns attack on Vihiga Senator Osotsi, calls for swift justice

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) strongly condemned the recent physical attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, terming the incident a grave threat to democratic values.

In a statement issued by ODM leader Oburu Odinga, the party expressed deep concern over the attack and wished the senator a full and speedy recovery.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound concern that I have received news of the physical attack on Senator Godfrey Osotsi,” Odinga said, adding that the incident was “utterly unacceptable in a civilized, democratic society.”

ODM reiterated that violence has no place in political discourse, emphasizing that differences in opinion, ideology, or political affiliation should never be resolved through confrontation or intimidation.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to democratic principles, the rule of law, and respectful engagement, stressing that it does not condone or tolerate violence in any form.

Odinga described the attack as a “cowardly act” and called on security agencies to carry out a swift, thorough, and impartial investigation. He urged authorities to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice to deter future acts of political violence.

“Such acts of aggression are an affront to the democratic gains we have fought so hard to secure for this nation,” he stated.

ODM further called on Kenyans to uphold peace, tolerance, and mutual respect, warning against actions that could undermine the country’s stability.

The attack on Senator Osotsi has sparked widespread condemnation from leaders across the political divide, raising fresh concerns over political intolerance and security of public officials.

Osotsi was flown to Nairobi after the attack on Wednesday.

No arrest has been made so far, police said amid pressure for action on the incident.