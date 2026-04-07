ODM condemns petroleum scandal, calls for accountability

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) strongly condemned the unfolding petroleum scandal, describing it as a reflection of entrenched impunity and misuse of public resources that continues to hinder Kenya’s development.

In a statement issued by party leader Oburu Odinga, ODM expressed outrage over the alleged irregularities in the petroleum sector, noting that the scandal comes at a time when the high cost of living already burdens Kenyans.

“Any abuse of the petroleum sector—so central to our economy and daily life—is both unacceptable and deeply offensive to the public conscience,” the statement read.

At the same time, the party commended investigative agencies for their swift action in probing the matter, saying the move signals a shift away from complacency in the fight against corruption.

ODM also praised president William Ruto for allowing investigations to proceed in a professional, transparent, and expeditious manner without interference.

The party maintained that all individuals found culpable must be held accountable, regardless of their position or political affiliation.

ODM cautioned against politicising the scandal, warning that public attacks targeting senior government officials, including Lee Kinyanjui and Opiyo Wandayi, could undermine ongoing investigations.

“Attempts at public lynching will only derail the process and politicise the scam,” the party said, adding that no one should be shielded if investigations establish wrongdoing.

The party reiterated that the fight against corruption remains a central pillar of its cooperation framework with the ruling alliance, emphasizing that the administration’s handling of the scandal will be a key test of its commitment to integrity and accountability.

ODM concluded by affirming its support for full investigations and demanding the recovery of any public funds lost through the alleged scandal.

The top officials who had been arrested over importation of substandard fuel resigned from their positions after their arrest on Thursday April 2, 2026.

The officials who resigned include Principal Secretary for Petroleum Mohamed Liban, Managing Director of Kenya Pipeline Company Joe Sang, and Director General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria. Joseph Wafula (deputy director of Petroleum) also resigned. Administrative actions have been initiated against Joel Mburu (supply and logistics manager). They were released on police bond after it emerged there are about 26 people who are yet to be traced for statement taking in the probe.

Most of those sought are members of the Vessel Alignment Committees (VAC), which are specialized bodies or meetings established to ensure consistency in maritime operations, data reporting, and technical standards between stakeholders, such as ocean carriers and marine terminal operators.

Their work is to improve supply chain visibility and efficiency by standardizing data points, processes, and practices between Ocean Carriers and Marine Terminal Operators (MTOs).

Investigations show officials at the ministry of energy had on March 18, 2026 sent memos indicating there would be fuel shortage over the Iran war.

This was escalated to the VAC which got a vessel with fuel at USD110 and outside the Government to Government framework.

This was deemed too expensive. A statement by the ministry disclosed significant pricing discrepancies between two fuel shipments delivered in March. According to official invoices, petrol supplied by One Petroleum aboard MT Paloma was priced at Sh198,855 per metric ton upon landing in Mombasa. In contrast, fuel supplied under the G-to-G arrangement by Gulf Energy via MT FOS Mercury cost Sh140,111 per metric ton.

This represents a difference of Sh58,744 per metric ton—equivalent to approximately Sh43.4 per litre—making the G-to-G cargo substantially cheaper.