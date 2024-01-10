ODM Dissolves National Elections Board

The ODM party’s National Elections Board has been dissolved.

The announcement was made by party leader Raila Odinga during the Central Committee meeting held at the Orange House, Nairobi.

The party on Wednesday declared that it was bringing party elections back to the people.

“Party elections to be managed at County level with 2 coordinators,” the Committee recommended.

Without a functioning NEB, ODM explained that it would involve a coordinating committee made up of three national representatives who would answer directly to the party central committee.

“This is aimed at improving efficiency, credibility and grassroots empowerment in the spirit of revolution which the party holds dearly,” said the orange party.

ODM stated that for institutional memory, Emily Awita and Richard Tairo, who were members of the dissolved NEB, will stay on in the three-person National Coordinating Committee.

It was also suggested that Beatrice Askul of Turkana County be included to the committee.

In nine counties, there will be grassroots recruitment drives and consultation forums in January.

These consist of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Busia, Vihiga, Bungoma, Lamu, and Tana River.