ODM flags as fake viral letter claiming Orengo’s resignation

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Monday flagged as fake a letter claiming the resignation of Siaya Governor James Orengo.

The letter that has since gone viral is alleged to have come from the Siaya Governor and is addressed to the Speaker of the Siaya County Assembly and copied to the Deputy Governor, the Council of Governors and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Orengo has kept off the limelight for some weeks, and there have been mounting calls from a section of his constituents.

“We can authoritatively state the letter below us is FAKE. Ignore it and FOCUS,” the Orange party said on X.

The fake letter cites personal health challenges as the reason for the alleged resignation, which it alleges was done in consultation with his family.

“It is with a heavy heart and after profound reflection that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of the Governor of Siaya County, effective immediately,” the fake letter reads in part.

“This decision has been necessitated by personal health challenges that require my full and immediate attention. After extensive consultation with my family and medical professionals, it has become clear that I am unable to continue to discharge the demanding duties and responsibilities of the Governor’s office to the best of my ability,” the fake letter reads.

Siaya could be facing a looming leadership crisis as Orengo and his deputy, William Oduol, face mounting pressure over their alleged prolonged absence from office.

A concerned resident had initially petitioned top government institutions, accusing the county’s two highest-ranking leaders of neglecting their constitutional mandates and, consequently, paralysing vital county operations.

The petitioner, Julius Oluoch, claimed that Orengo has been conspicuously absent from public view for over a month, leading to significant delays, including the critical approval of Siaya’s 2025/2026 budget.

This purported vacuum has been exacerbated by the strained relationship between Orengo and Oduol, with the deputy governor alleging he has been deliberately sidelined from official duties.

Orengo himself has been silent on his whereabouts, with key county functions being presided over by the Speaker of the assembly, George Okode.

Last week, the County Chief of Staff, Colonel (retired) Cyrus Oguna, hosted a team from the national government led by Defence PS Patrick Mariru and his Medical Services counterpart, Ouma Oluga, to deliberate on key development initiatives being undertaken by the military in the county.

A photo appeared online showing Orengo with an unnamed person claiming he was in India.