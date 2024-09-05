ODM Responds to Reports on Raila’s Retirement from Local Politics

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has responded sharply to a controversial report by Daily Nation that claimed the party leader had retired from local politics.

In a statement from the party’s Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, ODM accused the publication of trying to create false divisions within the party.

According to Sifuna, the article titled “Raila Retires: 17 Years of Grit, Endurance at the Helm of ODM” was an odd piece that sought to prematurely write the political obituary of the party leader.

“Nation’s story is in absolute bad faith and intended to create despondency among party supporters while fanning pandemonium in ODM,” said Sifuna.

The ODM Secretary General clarified that Raila remains the party leader.

“Several times, Raila Odinga has informed the country that he will be presenting himself for election to the position of chairman of the African Union Commission during elections to be held in February 2025,” Sifuna continued.

He added: “As matters stand now, neither Odinga nor the Orange Democratic Movement has announced his exit and retirement from party leadership.”

Kenyans were urged to scrutinize the paper’s intentions and be cautious about the accuracy of its reporting.

In turn, the party called on the publication to uphold professionalism and provide clarity to the public regarding the controversial story.