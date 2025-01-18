ODM Treasurer Bosire Declines Ruto’s Appointment as NTSA Chairman 

ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire Saturday declined President William Ruto’s appointment as the non-executive chairperson of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) board.

He becomes the latest individual to decline such a presidential appointment for various reasons.

In a gazette notice number 391 dated January 17, 2025, Ruto appointed Mr Bosire as the Chairperson of the NTSA for a period of three years, revoking the appointment of Dr Manoj Shah.

On Saturday, January 18, Bosire said he had declined the appointment.

He had also on Friday told his friends he would not take the position. This came hours after the notice was published.

“After consultation with a section of the leadership, my family and friends, I have come to the conclusion that I must decline this appointment. I thank the appointing authority, His Excellency President William Ruto, for his consideration,” Bosire said.

Other insiders said he was not happy with the appointment and he had expected better position in the government under the broad based agreement.

Bosire joins a list of Ruto’s appointees who have so far declined their appointments to various positions.

Former Information, Communication and Digital Economy CS Margret Ndung’u recently turned down President Ruto’s appointment after being nominated as the new High Commissioner to Ghana.

Prior to Dr Ndung’u’s move, former West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi also declined the same position, citing personal reasons.

Former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka also declined his appointment as chairman of the board of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre.

Former nominated senator Milicent Omanga had also declined an appointment to the Nairobi River Commission. She was on Friday appointed to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Shipyards Limited.

This comes as Ruto is struggling to address discontent in the country over his leadership.