ODPP, EACC strengthen partnership in fight against corruption and economic crimes

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration in the fight against corruption and economic crimes.

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga on Tuesday held a consultative meeting with EACC Chairperson David Oginde and the Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Mohamud Abdi to discuss strategies aimed at enhancing the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

The discussions focused on strengthening coordination between the ODPP and the EACC to improve the investigation, prosecution and deterrence of corruption and other economic crimes.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to upholding integrity, accountability and the rule of law through closer institutional cooperation, with the aim of safeguarding public resources and promoting good governance.

The meeting underscores the continued partnership between the ODPP and the EACC in advancing Kenya’s anti-corruption agenda and ensuring those responsible for corruption and economic crimes are held accountable.

Meanwhile, Ingonga called for a coordinated regional response to combat the increasingly sophisticated and evolving criminal syndicates involved in human trafficking and migrant smuggling across the Horn of Africa.

Speaking during the opening of the Regional Conference on Counter-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in the Horn of Africa Region, Ingonga stressed the need for stronger collaboration among governments, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and international partners to effectively tackle the growing transnational threat.

He noted that human trafficking and the smuggling of migrants continue to exploit vulnerable populations, undermine human rights and pose significant challenges to security, governance and development across the region.

“The fight against human trafficking requires a collective response that transcends borders and institutional mandates. Criminal networks are constantly adapting their methods, and our response must be equally dynamic, coordinated and robust,” Ingonga said.

The conference has brought together policymakers, prosecutors, investigators, migration experts and representatives of international organisations from across the Horn of Africa to examine emerging trafficking trends, share best practices and strengthen regional cooperation.

Delegates are expected to discuss strategies aimed at preventing human trafficking, enhancing protection for victims, strengthening prosecution efforts and improving cross-border collaboration to dismantle criminal networks operating within and beyond the region.