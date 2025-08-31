ODPP reaffirms commitment to justice for victims of enforced disappearances

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) reaffirmed its commitment to ensure justice for victims of enforced disappearances.

The ODPP participated in a Community Dialogue Forum to mark the International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearances and Extrajudicial Killings.

Representing the DPP, Senior Prosecution Counsel Evaline Ombele highlighted the constitutional mandate of the ODPP and reiterated its commitment to people-centred justice.

Ombele emphasized the ODPP’s dedication to enhancing accountability in cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

“We are committed to do all that will ensure justice for the victims. It is our pledge,” she said.

She also elaborated on the DPP’s constitutional authority to withdraw or discontinue criminal proceedings before judgment is delivered, stressing that such discretion must be exercised judiciously, with the court’s leave, and in a manner that upholds public interest, safeguards the rights of the accused, and promotes the cause of justice.

Highlights of the event included a keynote address on Command Responsibility and Enforced Disappearance, followed by panel discussions and insights from community leaders, human rights activists, and journalists.

The forum concluded with a call for stronger collaboration between state and non-state actors in the fight against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, reinforcing the need for transparency, accountability, and justice.

The forum brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from civil society organizations such as MUHURI, Haki Africa, the Social Justice Center, and Missing Voices. Key state institutions were also present, including the National Police Service (NPS), National Police Service Commission (NPSC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), and the Witness Protection Agency (WPA).

This comes at a time when president William Ruto has formed a compensation team to address the issues for victims of police brutality.