Officials exhume wrongly buried body after woman thought to be dead resurfaces in Masaba

A wrongly identified body that had been buried at a home was exhumed after the victim, who was thought to have died in an accident, resurfaced in Masaba, Kisii County.

Officials obtained a court order that allowed the exhumation after it emerged the buried body was not that of one Sarah Kwamboka who had “died” in a road accident as earlier reported.

The burial took place in February this year after it was reported the woman died in a grisly accident.

The family was given a wrong body from Gucha Hospital mortuary in Keroka in the confusion in what officials termed as misinformation.

The said Sarah Kwamboka reappeared nine months later and visited her parents in Goti Nyango village amid panic in the village.

All along the family believed she was dead. Some were confused while others were happy to see her, witnesses said.

The family reported the matter prompting the police action to move the now remains to the mortuary on November 26.

The remains were exhumed and taken to the mortuary pending other procedures. This happened as villagers watched from a distance in disbelief.

A team is investigating to identify the wrongly buried body, police said.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man was found dead after she had been assaulted in an incident in Nyeri Town.

The body of Peter Migwi Wangechi was found lying and seriously assaulted by an unknown suspect behind Naivas supermarket Nyeri, police said.

A suspect was later arrested over the incident, police added.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Chepkuma, Nandi County, a man who had been assaulted by guards at Kaimosi Tea Factory on November 19, succumbed to his injuries ten days later, police said.

Police said they are investigating the incident and were searching for the guards as part of the investigations.