Officials impose 7-day curfew in parts of Nakuru over new ethnic clashes

Authorities imposed a seven-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in Tipis and Mwisho wa Lami areas of Mau Narok, Nakuru County after renewed ethnic clashes left one person dead.

Police said at least eight other people were injured, and at least 12 houses set ablaze.

The violence, which erupted on Saturday along the Nakuru–Narok border, displaced dozens of families who were forced to flee their homes after attackers torched houses and property.

The victims asked for immediate help to restore calm.

Residents described scenes of fear and destruction, with some recounting how they were ambushed during the night.

“We have lost peace. Some of us have been left homeless after our houses were burnt down. They just stormed in and started fighting,” said Martha Wanjiru, a resident of Tipis.

Another resident, Simon Mwangi, claimed that more than 200 people invaded the settlement, forcing many to flee for safety.

By Sunday, tension remained high as residents barricaded sections of the Nakuru–Narok road at Mwisho wa Lami, protesting the killing and demanding government intervention.

Among those injured, Moses Masai said he was forced to relocate with his family after being attacked at night.

In response, the government has deployed heavy security to restore calm in the volatile region.

A high-level security meeting was convened at Tipis Centre, bringing together administrators and police commanders from both Nakuru and Narok counties.

Narok County Commissioner Kipketch Lotiatia attributed the skirmishes to a dispute that initially arose over electricity connections before escalating into road blockades and open conflict.

His Nakuru counterpart, Loyford Kibaara, announced that additional police posts would be established in the affected areas to reinforce security throughout the week-long curfew.

“We are setting up a police post and leaving officers on the ground for one week. During curfew hours, no movement will be allowed between Nakuru and Narok,” Commissioner Kibaara said.

The clashes were pitting Maasais and Kikuyus in the area. They have been coexisting the area for long.