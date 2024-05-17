Officials to Declare Wealth Publicly in Proposed Global Law 

Public officers in Kenya may soon have to make open declarations of their wealth if the country adopts the recommendations of a global body.

The 14th Regional Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa held in Ghana made proposal.

The conference resolved to urge all Commonwealth African governments to undertake necessary legislative reforms to ensure mandatory disclosure of assets and liabilities by all public officers and further take necessary steps to audit their lifestyles and those of their significant associates.

In Kenya, public officers are required under the law to declare their wealth within 30 days of joining public service, once every two years, and within 30 days of existing public service.

However, the wealth declaration forms are confidential.

The conference also resolved to strengthen international and regional collaboration and cooperation, noting the cross-border nature of corruption.

In addition, Commonwealth African governments, the conference resolved, should consider legislative frameworks which put the burden of proof on individuals with unexplained wealth, and further scale up the use of technology to combat corruption.

Among the countries represented in the regional anti-corruption forum were Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Seychelles, Mauritius, South Africa, Nigeria, Namibia and Zambia.

Kenya was represented by a delegation of Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission officials led by the Commission’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud who made a presentation on Kenya’s experience and best practice in the fight against corruption, especially on the recovery of unexplained and corruptly acquired assets.

The conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies also called on the Commonwealth African governments to commit adequate resources to anti-corruption law enforcement agencies to ensure their effectiveness and sustainability in fighting corruption.