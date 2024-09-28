Olivia Munn’s Net Worth

Olivia Munn, an American actress, model, comedian, and television personality, has amassed a net worth of $15 million. Known for her versatile talent and engaging presence on screen, Munn has carved a successful path in the entertainment industry. From her early days as a television host on Attack of the Show! to her acclaimed roles in Hollywood films, Munn has demonstrated her ability to captivate audiences while also making smart investments and advocating for important causes.

Early Life

Born Lisa Olivia Munn on July 3, 1980, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, she grew up in a multicultural family. Her mother, Kimberly Nguyen, was a Vietnamese refugee who fled after the Vietnam War, eventually settling in Oklahoma. After her parents divorced, Munn was primarily raised at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan, where her stepfather, a member of the U.S. Air Force, was stationed. She has spoken openly about the difficult and abusive relationship with her stepfather.

Munn returned to Oklahoma with her mother after the divorce, where she attended the University of Oklahoma. She graduated with a degree in journalism and minors in Japanese and dramatic arts, equipping her with the skills that would later serve her in both her acting career and public advocacy.

Career

Munn’s journey in the entertainment world began as an intern at a local news station in Tulsa, Oklahoma. However, her move to Los Angeles marked a turning point in her career. She initially worked as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports Net, covering college football and women’s basketball, before pivoting to acting and hosting.

Her big break came in 2006 when she became the co-host of Attack of the Show! on the G4 network. Munn quickly gained popularity for her humor and charm, co-hosting the show until 2010. This exposure opened doors for her in Hollywood, where she began landing small but notable roles in films such as Iron Man 2 and Magic Mike.

Acting

Munn’s acting career truly took off with her role in Aaron Sorkin’s HBO drama The Newsroom. Playing the character Sloan Sabbith, Munn received critical praise for her portrayal of the intelligent and assertive financial analyst. The show aired for three seasons from 2012 to 2015, establishing her as a talented and versatile actress.

She also appeared in high-profile films, including X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), where she portrayed the character Psylocke, and Magic Mike (2012). Other notable roles include her appearances in the History Channel’s Six and HBO’s The Newsroom.

Investments

In addition to her acting career, Olivia Munn has made several smart investments that have contributed to her net worth. She was an early investor in Uber, the dog-walking app Wag, Blue Bottle Coffee, and the jerky company Chef’s Cut Real Jerky. These ventures have significantly increased her wealth over the years, showcasing her business acumen.

Advocacy

Munn has been a vocal advocate for social justice issues, most notably her involvement in the #MeToo movement. In 2017, she publicly accused director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment, using her platform to raise awareness about the pervasive issue of sexual misconduct in Hollywood. She has also supported the Time’s Up initiative.

Beyond her advocacy for gender equality, Munn has been involved in charitable work with organizations like Dosomething.org and PETA. She has been a strong voice in the fight against animal cruelty and was instrumental in a campaign that freed a sick elephant from a circus.

Personal Life

Munn’s personal life has attracted attention over the years. She was in high-profile relationships with Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In 2021, Munn began dating comedian John Mulaney, and the couple welcomed their son in November of the same year. In August 2024, they revealed they had quietly married earlier that year.

In 2023, Olivia Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent four surgeries, including a double mastectomy, over a 10-month period. Her battle with cancer and subsequent recovery have showcased her resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

Real Estate

Munn’s financial success extends to real estate. In 2009, she purchased a home in Los Angeles for $905,000, further solidifying her position as a savvy investor. Her real estate ventures have added another layer to her diverse portfolio.

