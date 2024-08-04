Omanyala Fails to Qualify for 100m Final at Paris 2024 Olympics

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala’s quest for an Olympic medal took a significant blow as he failed to advance to the finals of the 100m race at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Omanyala finished a disappointing second-to-last in his semi-final with a time of 10.08 seconds. Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson won the semi-final with a time of 9.80 seconds, while Fred Kerley of the USA claimed second place with 9.84 seconds.

Omanyala faced a similar setback three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics, where he also did not progress beyond the semi-final stage. With the next Olympics not scheduled until 2028, he will have to reassess his future in the sport.

In other semi-final results, Akani Simbine topped heat two with a time of 9.86 seconds, narrowly ahead of Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo who finished second in 9.91 seconds. Defending champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs secured third place in this heat with a time of 9.92 seconds, just ahead of Kenny Bednarek who clocked 9.93 seconds.

In the first semi-final, Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville edged out Noah Lyles. Seville, who had previously defeated Lyles in Jamaica earlier this season, crossed the finish line first with a time of 9.80 seconds. Lyles also advanced to the final with a time of 9.83 seconds. Great Britain’s Louie Hinchcliffe claimed the final spot with a time of 9.87 seconds.

When the final was announced, Lyles had just edged it by a reaction time of 0.178 seconds after both him and Seville clocked 9.79 seconds, securing a dramatic win. Billed as one of the toughest races in history, the final drew attention due to the presence of top sprinters Lyles and Thompson, the reigning world champion and fastest man of the year, respectively. Despite a strong start from Lyles, Seville quickly caught up but fell short, denying Thompson a gold medal in the championship.

Lyles’ victory completes his collection of major titles, adding the Olympic gold to his previous World Championship gold. He now looks forward to defending his 200m title with a relaxed approach.

American Fred Kerley, the 2022 world champion, secured third place with a season’s best time of 9.81 seconds, earning a bronze medal.

With Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala eliminated in the semi-finals, Africa’s hopes rested on Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and South Africa’s Akani Simbine. Simbine finished in fifth place, while Tebogo faded to eighth place despite showing promise in the semi-final.