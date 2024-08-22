Omari Hardwick’s Net Worth

Omari Hardwick, an American actor, rapper, and podcaster, has an estimated net worth of $5 million. He is best known for his roles in popular television series and films such as Power, Army of the Dead, For Colored Girls, and Being Mary Jane. His versatility and talent have earned him a significant place in Hollywood, making him a household name.

Omari Hardwick Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth January 9, 1974 Place of Birth Savannah, Georgia Nationality American Profession American Actor, Rapper, Podcaster

Early Life

Born on January 9, 1974, in Savannah, Georgia, Omari Latif Hardwick was raised by his parents, Joyce and Clifford Hardwick III. His father worked as an attorney, and Hardwick grew up primarily in Decatur, Georgia. He attended Marist School in Brookhaven, Georgia, where he was an all-around athlete, excelling in basketball, baseball, and football. Despite his athletic prowess, Hardwick had a deep passion for the arts, particularly poetry, which he wrote regularly.

After graduating from Marist School, Hardwick earned a football scholarship to the University of Georgia. While pursuing his studies, he continued to write poetry and became involved in theater, which he minored in. Although football was his primary focus during this time, Hardwick’s love for the arts never waned, eventually leading him to a career in acting.

Omari Hardwick Career

After college, Hardwick initially pursued a career in the NFL, declaring for the NFL Draft and hoping to be selected by the San Diego Chargers. However, when he went undrafted, he shifted his focus to acting. To fund his acting classes, Hardwick took on various odd jobs and faced significant struggles, including a period when he was living out of his car.

In 2002, Hardwick landed a role as an extra in a music video by Floetry, while continuing to work on his own music and poetry. He also participated in the National Poetry Slam in 2003 and 2004. His big break came in 2004 when he was cast in the television movie Sucker Free City. This role opened doors for him, and he began to secure more prominent roles in both television and film.

Rise to Fame

In 2006, Hardwick landed a notable role in the film The Guardian and a regular role in the television series Saved. To prepare for his role in Saved, a medical drama, Hardwick trained as a fireman and paramedic for two years. His performance earned him recognition, and he appeared in 13 episodes of the series.

Also Read: Nicole Ari Parker’s Net Worth

Hardwick’s career continued to gain momentum with roles in films like Miracle at St. Anna (2008), Linewatch (2008), and television shows like CSI: Miami. In 2009, he starred as Ty Curtis in the television series Dark Blue, an undercover detective drama set in Los Angeles. His performance earned him a nomination for the NAMIC Vision Award for Best Drama Performance.

Breakthrough Roles

In 2010, Hardwick appeared in several films, including Kick-Ass, Everyday Black Man, The A-Team, and I Will Follow. His role in I Will Follow received critical acclaim, and he earned a Black Reel Award nomination for his performance in For Colored Girls.

Hardwick’s career took a significant leap forward in 2013 when he starred as Andre Daniels in the television miniseries Being Mary Jane. His portrayal of the character earned him a Black Reel Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries and nominations for two Image Awards.

His most iconic role to date came in 2014 when he was cast as James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the Starz crime drama series Power. The show became one of the network’s most-watched series, and Hardwick’s portrayal of the intelligent yet conflicted drug dealer earned him widespread acclaim, including nominations and wins at the NAACP Image Awards and the NAMIC Vision Award. Power ran for six successful seasons until 2020.

While starring in Power, Hardwick continued to take on other acting projects. He co-starred in the 2018 science fiction comedy film Sorry to Bother You and was cast in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which premiered in 2021. He also joined the cast of the Netflix series Pieces of Her, based on the novel by Karin Slaughter.

In addition to his acting career, Hardwick launched his own podcast, Poetics, in 2019. The podcast features in-depth conversations with prominent rappers like 50 Cent, Method Man, and Draymond Green. Hardwick also continues to develop his poetry and music, with notable works including the poem “Little Black Boy Wonder.”

Personal Life

Omari Hardwick’s personal life has been marked by both triumphs and challenges. In the early 2000s, he began dating Jennifer “Jae” Pfautch, who faced familial backlash due to their interracial relationship. Despite this, the couple remained together and have publicly supported interracial marriage. In 2008, the couple experienced the heartbreak of a stillborn child. However, they later married in 2012 and have since welcomed two children.

Omari Hardwick Net Worth

Omari Hardwick net worth is $5 million.