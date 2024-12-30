One Dead As Herders Clash With KWS Officers In Tsavo East

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer narrowly escaped injury, and one herder was fatally shot during a confrontation on Sunday involving 30 armed herders who had illegally entered Tsavo East National Park.

The incident occurred at Yakalicha, about 16 kilometers inside the park.

According to a KWS statement, the herders aggressively advanced on officers while armed with poisoned arrows.

“In the ensuing confrontation, the herders attacked the KWS officers with poisoned arrows and advanced aggressively. Regrettably, one herder was fatally injured during the incident and one officer escaped by a whisker from being shot with a poisoned arrow that stuck on the firearm,” the statement read.

KWS expressed regret over the incident, extending condolences to the family of the deceased herder.

The Service noted its historically harmonious relationship with the Kone community and pledged to strengthen efforts toward peaceful coexistence.

The matter has been reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Mutomo, Kitui County, and Garsen, Tana River County.

The incident underscores rising tensions between KWS and communities near the park’s northeastern boundary.

KWS claims that Garsen MP Hon. Guyo Ali Wario has incited residents to encroach on the park with false promises of land allocation. This incitement has allegedly led to illegal settlements, armed herding, and severe environmental degradation within the park.

In November 2024, hostility peaked when a police station was torched, and a KWS security base at Kalalani inside the South Kitui National Reserve was displaced. The attack compromised public safety and wildlife protection efforts.

Despite these challenges, KWS has engaged local communities through barazas involving elders, administrators, and local leaders. These meetings have reportedly improved relations in some areas.

However, KWS condemned Hon. Wario’s alleged incitement, stating it has exacerbated tensions and contributed to the Yakalicha incident.

“The Service strongly condemns the continued incitement by Hon. Guyo Ali Wario, which has escalated tensions and contributed to the unfortunate incident at Yakalicha. KWS urges all communities to respect protected areas and work collaboratively to ensure the safety of wildlife, park personnel, and local residents.,” the statement reads.