One Injured as Kisii Woman Rep Toto Flees Chaos at Charity Event in South Mugirango 

Kisii Woman Representative Donya Toto was Monday forced to flee chaos at a charity event after goons invaded it in South Mugirango, Kisii County.

At least one person sustained an injury to the head, police said.

Elijah Bogita, an activist, said an arrow grazed his head letting off blood.

He has wa rushed to hospital in Kisii for medical attention.

Toto did not pick calls when contacted for comment.

A video from the scene showed the disabled who turned up to receive wheel chairs from Toto scamper for safely.

Members of the public who had turned up also fled in various directions as chaos ensued.

A tent erected for the event was pulled down as skirmishes sent the attendees off.

Journalists invited to cover the function also fled as skirmishes engulfed the place.

It is not clear who organized the disturbances. Toto has been facing hostilities in the region amid political supremacy.

Police said they are investigating the attack.

Two weeks ago, she was booed at a presidential event in the area.

