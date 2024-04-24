One Killed, Many Displaced by Floods in Mathare as Heavy Rains Render Most Roads Impassable in Nairobi

At least one person was swept away by floods in Mathare, Nairobi following heavy rains.

Many other people were displaced by the floods that affected most places in the city. Major roads were also affected and rendered impassable.

Police said the victim was a cart pusher who was swept by the raging water on Tuesday April 23. Police and other emergency service providers were mobilized to rescue the affected and rescue those trapped.

The Kenya Roads Rural Authority said Aerodrome road, Kapenguria road, UN Avenue – Runda and Kasarani Mwiki Road at Mwiki Bridge were affected.

Motorists were also warned of flooding along Mombasa Road at Cabanas and Thika road at Githurai/ Kahawa bridge.

“The traffic police and our technical team are on the ground to direct traffic and enhance the safety of motorists. We shall keep you posted as the situation unfolds,” the authority said in a statement.

Most videos shared showed many places flooded. Some vehicles were swept by the waters.

The meteorological department warned of more rains in the coming days and wants officials to take action to stop further damages and deaths.

Kenya railways said it had suspended commuter train services on temporary basis due to the ongoing heavy rains that have affected the rail lines.

“We are compelled to take these precautionary measures because the safety of our customers is always of paramount importance to us. We will advise you once normal services resume.”