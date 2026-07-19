One killed, suspected bicycle thief injured in police shooting in Embu

A police operation to recover a stolen bicycle turned deadly after the officers came under attack from a group of youths in Mbeere South Sub-County, Embu County.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Mutuobare Shopping Centre, where police had tracked a suspect, who was alleged to have stolen a bicycle.

According to police, a team traced the suspect to his rented house and found the stolen bicycle outside the locked residence.

Police said the suspect refused repeated orders to open the door. As officers attempted to resolve the situation, a group of about 10 youths allegedly armed with pangas and stones advanced towards them in what police described as an attempted attack.

Police said one of the officers fired four warning shots into the air, but the group allegedly continued advancing.

The officer then opened fire, fatally shooting Geofrey Murimi, who sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of the chest, with the bullet exiting through his back.

The suspected bicycle thief, was also shot in the left shoulder, with the bullet exiting through his upper arm. He was treated at Kiambere Medical Clinic before being referred to Embu Level V Hospital, where police said he was admitted in stable condition.

A search of the suspect’s house led to the recovery of about 600 grams of cannabis (bhang), a blood-stained panga, a blood-stained Maasai sword, four packets of rolling papers, a rolling mat and a pair of scissors, according to police.

The body of the deceased was moved to Embu Level V Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Investigations into the shooting and the alleged robbery are ongoing.

Police say crime incidents have been on the rise in the area prompting operations to address the same.

This has led to the arrest of dozens of suspects. The cases are pending in courts, police said on Sunday adding some are unsolved.