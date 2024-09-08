OnlyFans paid owner $472Million in dividends

OnlyFans, the leading platform in the adult entertainment industry, experienced significant financial growth in 2023, reporting $6.6 billion in user spending—an increase of $1 billion from the previous year. The platform also paid $5.3 billion to its creators, reflecting a 20% year-over-year rise.

Data shared by entrepreneur Matthew Ball on his verified X account revealed that OnlyFans generated $1.3 billion in net revenue, with $820 million in gross profit and $658 million in profit before tax. These figures mark a 20% increase across the board, surpassing the 17% growth seen in 2022.

OnlyFans P&L (2019-2023, USD) 2023:

• $6.6B in user spend

• $5.3B paid out to creators

• $1.3B in net revenue

• $820MM in gross profit

• $650MM in operating profit (10% of gross revenue, 50% of net)

• All figures up ~20% YoY (versus ~17% YoY in 2022) pic.twitter.com/y4zHfuHhv8 — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) September 6, 2024

The platform’s owner, Leonid Radvinsky, received $472 million in dividends in the last fiscal year, up from $338 million in 2022 and $284 million in 2021, according to Bloomberg. Additionally, the number of content creators on OnlyFans rose by 29% to 4.1 million, while its user base of “fans” grew by 28%, reaching 305 million.

Ball summarized the platform’s success, stating: “OnlyFans P&L (2019-2023, USD): 2023 – $6.6B in user spend, $5.3B paid out to creators, $1.3B in net revenue, $820MM in gross profit, $650MM in operating profit (10% of gross revenue, 50% of net). All figures up ~20% YoY (versus ~17% YoY in 2022).”