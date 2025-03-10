Onyonka, Kibagendi deny accusations linking them to Gusii stadium chaos 

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi Monday denied, terming them as thrash, the accusations charging them with inciting protests against Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

Odinga and a host of leaders faced walk out at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday March 9 over his deal with president William Ruto.

Onyonka said he was in Mombasa while Kibagendi was on a foreign trip to France and were unaware Odinga was coming to Kisii.

“Violence and chaos have never been my cup of tea for the more than two decades that I have actively participated in politics,” Onyonka stated.

They both said said what occured at Gusii Stadium was a spontaneous activity adding that nobody funded it.

Onyonka termed the incident at Gusii Stadium as regrettable.

“The events that happened in Kisii this afternoon are regretable. Nevertheless, this should serve as a wake-up call to the concerned players to scrutinize and know why the people were resisting Baba Raila Odinga in Kisii,” Onyonka said.

“It is absurd for someone to imagine that an individual can mobilize/pay more than 15,000 passionate football fans to attend a football match, something they have always done unrelentlessly before without any iota of influence from anyone.”

“Shabana Fans are known worldwide for giving unequivocal support to their team. It is an insult to them, for anyone to purport that they get paid to attend matches,” said Onyonka in a statement Monday dawn.

MP Kibagendi, while speaking from France Sunday night, also rejected the accusations linking him to the chaos at Gusii Stadium which saw Odinga quickly evacuated after he was booed.

Earlier, Odinga had landed to a frosty welcome with hundreds walking out on him as he rose to speak at Gusii Stadium.

A Mr Mwangi Mwaniki had tagged Onyonka and Kibagendi accusing them of sponsoring the protests against Odinga.

Nairobi Ward Rep Robert Alai also flagged MP Kibagendi accusing him of inciting the protests against Odinga.

“The wananchi were expressing themselves against Ruto government They are tired of the things Ruto is doing but i have no connection with it.

“What i only ask our people is to do any criticism of the government with respect,” Kibagendi said by phone from Paris.