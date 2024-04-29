Former Governor Oparanya Addresses Viral Photos with Woman

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has responded to recent viral photos depicting him with a woman.

In a video statement, Oparanya acknowledged the authenticity of the photos, revealing that they were indeed taken with his ‘loved one’.

He expressed bewilderment about why someone would circulate them and questioned the motives behind their circulation.

“I have seen someone circulating genuine photos… those are genuine photos… I don’t know why someone would waste time trying to circulate them. I don’t know the interest people have when you’ve taken a photo with your loved one,” Oparanya said.

Mzee Wycliffe Oparanya has had a 'Kibaki' moment.. Explaining about one wife pic.twitter.com/71BeXpdH5b — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) April 29, 2024

Oparanya also dismissed rumors circulating on social media suggesting that he had been hospitalized following the leakage of the undated photos.

He affirmed that he is in good health and is currently enjoying his time in Mombasa.

“I have a family, a big family to protect. So those sending out fake news should stop. Here I am, I’m able to speak, I have no problem,” Oparanya said.

The woman in the now infamous photos has been identified as Mary Biketi.