Opposition to Withdraw All Proposed Amendments to the Finance Bill in New Move 

The Azimio Coalition unanimously rejected the contentious Finance Bill 2024, requesting that its members who submitted amendments to the bill withdraw immediately.

The members said Monday evening, shortly after holding a parliamentary group meeting at the August House.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said they made the decision to reject the Bill in its entirety after carefully reviewing the proposed law.

Opiyo also condemned the kidnappings of those suspected of participating in the protests and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

The protests, which began last week in response to a new round of taxes at a time when Kenyans are struggling with rising living costs, are expected to continue into the second week.

The largest protest has been planned for Tuesday June 25 when MPs are expected to vote on the bill, which sailed through the second reading on Thursday.

The Generation Z-led protests continued on the fourth day of the “Rage Programme,” with demonstrators from Nairobi staging peaceful demonstrations in the city.

The protestors vowed to maintain their tempo to push for the rejection of the Finance Bill and other changes in the country’s governance.

The demonstrations followed a blood drive and midnight protests in entertainment joints on Saturday night.

Soon after the church services concluded, youths who had worshipped at various churches in Nairobi and its environs gathered outside the Kenya National Archives.

They congregated to take to the streets of the capital in unison with their counterparts who have been conducting nearly daily protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Waving placards conveying messages of resistance and rejection of the Finance Bill, they marched through the nearly deserted streets of the city.

Buoyed by both religious and resistance songs, the youths were adamant that they stood in unity with other young people across the country who have been calling for the bill’s rejection.

The peaceful demonstration was overseen by riot police, who had little work to do the entire afternoon.

The demonstrations were preceded by a significant turnout of youths for a blood drive in the capital.

Some of those who donated said they were responding to a call made on X by medics covering the demonstrations, in preparation for Tuesday’s protests.

The youth-led protests were also observed in entertainment joints across the country from 11:59 PM on Saturday night.

Club DJs, adhering to the day’s programme of the “7 Days of Rage,” turned off the music to allow patrons to sing anti-corruption tunes while holding their phones with torches on.

Enthusiastic revelers sang and chanted in unison.

The revelers also paid tribute to the late Rex Kanyike Masai and Daniel Kiratu, protesters who were shot and later succumbed to injuries during the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations last Thursday.

The programme continues Tuesday with more planned activities scheduled to run until Thursday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the protests are allowed.

Security was tight around major installations including Parliament.