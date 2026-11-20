The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has been questioned over delays in disbursing funds to political parties and how it ensures that members of coalition parties receive their rightful share.

The concerns were raised by the National Assembly’s Special Funds Accounts Committee, chaired by Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohammed, during a meeting with Registrar of Political Parties John Lorionokou.

The committee sought clarification on the administration of the Political Parties Fund, including the criteria used to distribute money among political parties operating under coalition agreements.

Lorionokou explained that Section 25 of the Political Parties Act provides for the distribution of the fund based on four categories.

Under the formula, 70 per cent is allocated according to the total votes secured by political parties in the preceding General Election. Another 15 per cent is based on the number of elected candidates from special interest groups, while 10 per cent is determined by the total number of elected representatives.

The remaining five per cent is reserved for the administration of the fund.

However, the Registrar said the fund has never received the full allocation provided for under Section 24 of the Act, which requires it to receive at least 0.3 per cent of national government revenue.

“Since its inception we have never gotten the full allocation of 0.3 from the National Treasury. I think they have been allocating us funds based on what is available since we do not get a uniform figure each Financial Year,” Lorionokou told the committee.

The committee also questioned the Registrar on how the office ensures that political parties in coalitions receive their rightful share of the funds.

Lorionokou said the ORPP could not intervene in disputes over coalition agreements unless an affected political party formally reported a violation to his office.

He added that the fund is subjected to regular audits and that disbursements to parties flagged by the Office of the Auditor-General for failing to honour coalition agreements are suspended until they comply.

Committee Chairperson Fatuma Mohammed also raised concerns over outstanding payments to political parties, questioning how the office planned to clear the arrears ahead of the next political season.

“My party is owed a lot of money, over Sh10 billion. We are now heading to campaign season and we need the money,” Mohammed said.

The ORPP appeared before the committee to respond to audit queries raised in the Auditor-General’s reports covering the 2017/18 to 2024/25 financial years.

In its review of the 2024/25 financial year, the Auditor-General noted that the Registrar was serving in an acting capacity without the three deputy registrars required under the law.

The audit also raised concerns over widespread understaffing across the office, warning that the shortages were affecting its ability to carry out its mandate.

Responding to the concerns, the ORPP said persistent underfunding had affected both its operations and the amount of money available for political parties.

The office said inadequate allocations had left some political parties struggling to meet basic operational costs, including rent and staff salaries for their county offices.

The Registrar said the office had repeatedly engaged the National Treasury and Parliament over the failure to provide the funding required under the Political Parties Act.

“The ORPP has consistently engaged the National Treasury and Parliament through various submissions and correspondences that the government has not complied with section 24 (1) of the Act, Cap 7 D (PPA) in terms of allocating such funds not being less 0.3 percent of the National Government Revenues,” Lorionokou told the committee.

Mohammed assured the ORPP that the committee would engage relevant government agencies and push for solutions to the persistent funding challenges.

The concerns raised during the meeting highlighted the impact of inadequate budgetary allocations on the operations of the ORPP and the financing of political parties.

The committee is expected to pursue the matter as part of its oversight role over the administration and accountability of the Political Parties Fund.