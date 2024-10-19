Over 100 Staff At Former DP Gachagua’s Office Sent On Compulsory Leave

The government has placed more than 100 employees from the office of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on compulsory leave.

This decision follows the constitutional developments surrounding Gachagua.

The Senate upheld Gachagua’s impeachment on Thursday, but the High Court temporarily halted its implementation, pending further review.

In a statement, Principal Administrative Secretary Patrick Mwangi confirmed that 108 workers, particularly those in job groups T and J, have been affected by the compulsory leave directive.

Mwangi also directed all department heads to assign someone to manage their departments in their absence, with copies of these designations to be sent to the Chief of Staff and the Principal Administrative Secretary.

“All serving officers on supernumerary contracts are also required to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect,” Mwangi added.

The deadline for this action is noon on October 19, 2024.

The High Court’s ruling, issued by Justice Chacha Mwita, stopped any appointments to replace Gachagua. The court cited urgency and constitutional concerns, stating that no replacement would be made until October 24, 2024, when the case will be mentioned before a judicial bench for further orders.

In light of Gachagua’s impeachment, the National Assembly had proposed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as his successor. However, plans to swear in Kindiki were abruptly canceled on Friday. The event was set to take place at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, with the military overseeing the ceremony and either the Chief Justice or Deputy Chief Justice expected to preside.

By 9 a.m. on the day of the planned event, there were no activities at the site, and the tent that had been partially erected was left abandoned. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority had earlier issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), announcing a temporary closure of airspace near Wilson Airport between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. on October 19, due to the scheduled event.

Presidential adviser Moses Kuria had previously confirmed that the swearing-in was planned for October 19, stating, “The event will take place tomorrow at Uhuru Gardens from 9 a.m. No cards required. Gates will close once the arena is full. We cannot afford a constitutional crisis.”

However, the event was postponed to a later date, with officials citing ongoing legal developments.