Over 120 Rift Region Enterprises Empowered at Grow with Safaricom Business Forum

More than 120 businesses from across the Rift Region have benefitted from the latest edition of the Grow with Safaricom Business forum, a transformative platform created to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, and digital skills required to drive sustainable growth.

Held under the theme “Fueling Financial Growth Through Innovation”, the forum brought together Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as large-scale businesses for a series of interactive sessions.

These sessions were designed to help businesses digitise operations, enhance customer experience, and scale up through technology-driven innovation.

Since its inception in March 2024, the Grow with Safaricom Business initiative has reached over 1,000 businesses across various regions including the Coast, Nairobi, Greater Western, and Mt. Kenya, offering a consistent platform for dialogue, learning, and strategic development.

Speaking at the event, Frankline Okata, Acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Safaricom PLC, emphasized the initiative’s broader impact:

“Through Grow with Safaricom Business, we are exploring frameworks that support real-world financial progress and sharpen decision-making of businesses. We focus on technology, people, and knowledge to create tangible opportunities for businesses to succeed.”

The forum also created a space for business owners to exchange ideas and experiences, particularly around leveraging digital tools to reach wider markets, streamline operations, and build stronger online brand identities.

With the continued rollout of this initiative, Safaricom PLC reaffirms its commitment to empowering Kenya’s business community, especially MSMEs, which form the backbone of the country’s economy.