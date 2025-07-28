Over 124,000 Die Annually In Africa From Hepatitis B, Health Officials Warn

Kenya joined the global community in observing World Hepatitis Day with national celebrations held in Mombasa County, as health officials raised alarm over the high number of deaths linked to hepatitis B across Africa.

Africa currently bears 63% of the global hepatitis B burden, with more than 64 million people infected and over 124,000 deaths reported annually.

This year’s theme, “Let’s Break It Down,” urged joint action to fight stigma, misinformation, and limited access to care—key barriers to eliminating hepatitis in Kenya.

Hepatitis B and C remain a major public health threat in the country. These infections, often spread through unprotected sex or sharing contaminated needles, tend to remain undetected until liver damage has occurred.

Speaking during the event, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, who was the Chief Guest, stressed the need for collaborative efforts to combat the disease.

“We must work together to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat. Too many lives are being lost, and we must act now,” he said.

Other officials present included Dr. Issack Bashir, Director of Family Health; Dr. Andrew Mulwa, Head of NASCOP; as well as implementing partners and local leaders. All reaffirmed their commitment to prevention, testing, treatment, and public education.

Health officials noted that many Kenyans are unaware of their hepatitis status due to the disease’s silent progression. In most cases, it shows no symptoms for years, which increases the risk of complications like liver cirrhosis and cancer.

To address this, the Ministry of Health—through NASCOP—is stepping up efforts to raise public awareness, expand testing, and improve prevention, especially among high-risk groups such as people who inject drugs and individuals with multiple sexual partners.

The government is also integrating hepatitis services into everyday healthcare to improve access to vaccination, early diagnosis, and treatment across the country.