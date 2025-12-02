Over 130 Criminal Gangs Operating in Nairobi, Security Report Reveals

Nairobi alone hosts more than 130 criminal gangs, according to a new security report by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

The Jukwaa La Usalama report highlights that criminal gangs are a widespread problem across Kenya, particularly in Nairobi, Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, Kisii, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Tana River, Trans Nzoia, Mombasa, Murang’a, and Machakos counties.

The report reveals that gang activities range from political violence and kidnappings to murder.

While some gangs are well-organized, most are loosely structured and regroup only for specific assignments, often around election periods.

Most of these gangs are relatively new, but older groups such as Mungiki and the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) still exist in residual forms and remain under government surveillance.

The gangs pose serious challenges to law and order and disrupt economic activities.

“The majority of gangs are concentrated in urban and peri-urban areas, but some have spread into rural communities in counties such as Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, and Trans Nzoia,” the report notes. “Their activities typically include violent disruption of rallies, coercion of local populations, and enforcement of political loyalty.”

Some of the gangs mentioned in the report include Jeshi Jinga, 42 Brothers, M23, Kapenguria Six, and Usiku Sacco. In Nakuru, notorious gangs such as Confirm and Watizeti remain active in areas like Nakuru East, Kivumbini, Bondeni, and Rhonda estates.

The report notes that while gang members are frequently arrested, charged, and jailed, many quickly return to criminal activities after release.

However, some interventions have shown results. In Mombasa, the Panga Boys gang has been largely suppressed through arrests, community sensitization, rehabilitation programs, and vocational training, despite being active earlier this year.