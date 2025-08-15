Over 200 Stolen Livestock Recovered In Isiolo And Meru

Security agencies and local leaders have recovered more than 200 stolen livestock in Isiolo and Meru counties after a series of coordinated operations and peace efforts.

Police say the first incident occurred earlier this month when rustlers stole five cows from a resident of Isiolo County. In retaliation, herders from the affected community raided the Lurubae area near Archers Post and stole an unknown number of goats and sheep.

Both incidents were reported at Isiolo and Archers Post police stations, prompting security agencies to intervene. The National Police Service, national government administration officers, and community elders from both sides held dialogues and worked together to track down the stolen animals.

On Thursday, August 13, the recovered livestock—including eight cows and 120 goats—were handed back to their owners in a brief ceremony at Ngaremara Centre. The handover was witnessed by officers, local chiefs, elders, and leaders, highlighting a shared commitment to peace and reconciliation in the region.

Meanwhile in Meru County, on Wednesday night at around 11:00 p.m., a joint team of officers from Kangeta Police Station, the General Service Unit (GSU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), and National Police Reservists recovered 77 cows stolen from two residents of Tigania East.

The officers tracked the suspects to Ngato Dam where they were confronted. A gunfight ensued but the officers managed to recover all 77 cattle without loss. The animals were later positively identified by their owners at Ndomuru Police Station.

In total, 205 animals were recovered in the two counties—eight cows and 120 goats in Isiolo, and 77 cows in Meru. Police say such joint efforts between security officers and local communities are critical in ending livestock theft and maintaining peace.

“The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to sustain such collaborative efforts to safeguard lives and property,” the statement read.