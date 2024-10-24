Over 6.5 Million Children Vaccinated In Kenya-Uganda Cross-Border Polio Campaign

More than 6.5 million children have been vaccinated against polio in a coordinated cross-border campaign between Kenya and Uganda.

The vaccination drive, conducted from October 3 to 6, 2024, targeted children under five years in vulnerable border regions to reduce the risk of polio transmission between the two countries.

The campaign was launched simultaneously in Bungoma District, Kenya, and Mbale District, Uganda, with both nations working together to ensure maximum coverage.

By sharing real-time information and coordinating efforts, the two countries effectively reached children in high-risk areas, reducing the chances of the virus spreading across borders.

This joint effort was triggered by recent polio detections in both Kenya, which reported six cases in 2024, and Uganda, which reported one case through environmental surveillance.

Uganda’s Director of Public Health, Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, praised the campaign’s success, emphasizing the importance of vaccination in preventing diseases.

“Our health workers will vaccinate every child against polio door-to-door. Vaccination has eradicated many diseases in Uganda. We thank all our partners for their support in ensuring a polio-free future. Protect your children from paralysis—vaccinate today,” he said.

Charles Njuguna, the World Health Organization (WHO) country representative in Uganda, highlighted the urgency of the campaign.

“Polio is spreading rapidly in East Africa, putting children under five at risk of contracting this incurable, yet vaccine-preventable disease,” he noted.

The campaign involved detailed micro-planning, including mapping cross-border communities, migratory routes, and entry/exit points to ensure no child was left behind.

According to Charles Korir, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) Coordinator in Kenya, the current polio outbreak in East Africa is driven by heavy movement of high-risk populations between countries.

“The decision by the Governments of Kenya and Uganda to conduct synchronized campaigns from October 2-6 and November 6-10 is a laudable effort supported by the GPEI partnership,” Korir added.

This collaborative initiative is part of a broader strategy by WHO and GPEI partners to close immunization gaps and address the challenge of “zero-dose” children—those who have never been vaccinated.