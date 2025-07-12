Over 800,000 Kenyans Register For Affordable Housing Programme

More than 800,000 Kenyans have signed up on the Boma Yangu website, a government portal aimed at helping citizens access affordable housing across the country.

The latest figures, released at the end of June 2025, show growing public interest in the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP), which allows individuals to register, choose housing units, and save towards homeownership. The programme is part of the government’s broader housing plan to provide decent and affordable homes to all Kenyans.

According to the Affordable Housing Board (AHB), construction of over 140,000 housing units is underway in 44 out of the 47 counties. So far, 3,171 units have been completed, with more than 11,000 nearing completion.

Speaking during a recent Diaspora Stakeholder Meeting in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, Charles Hinga, said the government remains committed to ensuring that all Kenyans, regardless of income level, have a fair opportunity to own a home.

“It is not just about housing; it is about building dignity, providing opportunities, and enhancing national development,” said Hinga. “I call upon Kenyans to take up this initiative and register on the Boma Yangu platform at www.bomayangu.go.ke.”

The Affordable Housing Programme has so far created more than 250,000 jobs in both the formal and informal sectors.

The government has allocated Sh11 billion to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Jua Kali artisans who are actively involved in the construction works.

Part of the programme also includes the development of 42,000 housing units specifically for the uniformed forces, including the Kenya Police, Kenya Defence Forces, and Kenya Prisons Service.

In addition, the government has proposed to build 177,000 student housing units, with the procurement phase already underway.