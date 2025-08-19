Over 961,000 Students Apply For HELB As Deadline Approaches

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has issued a reminder to students that applications for the current round of education loans will officially close on August 31, 2025.

The ongoing application covers continuing university students as well as both first-time and continuing learners in TVET institutions.

HELB has urged applicants to apply early to avoid last-minute system congestion.

The loans are being offered under the new Student-Centred Funding Model (SCFM), which is guided by the principle of “Leaving No Student Behind.”

The model allocates financial support based on each student’s level of need, with the aim of ensuring all deserving students can access higher education regardless of their background.

HELB noted that as of August 18, 2025, a total of 961,023 students had already applied for funding — including 660,560 university students and 300,463 TVET trainees.

“Applications for first-time & continuing UG & TVET loans are open! 961,023 students have already applied (as of 18th Aug 2025). Apply now & secure your funding!” HELB announced.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that 136,634 first-time university students have already been awarded loans for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba announced the approvals and encouraged students to login to the HELB portal to check their award status.

“As of August 15, 2025, HELB has awarded loans to 136,634 eligible first-time university applicants who successfully submitted their applications,” the CS said.

Under the new funding structure, students will pay between Sh5,814 and Sh75,000 per semester, depending on their household income level and programme of study.

Ogamba also directed students to confirm their upkeep loan status via the HEF portal and coordinate with their respective university finance offices for tuition arrangements. Universities will access the tuition allocations through the HELB Institution Portal.