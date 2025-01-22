Over Half Of Health Facilities Enrolled In SHA

The Ministry of Health has announced that 54% of health facilities in the country have enrolled in the Social Health Authority (SHA).

As of December 2024, this translates to 8,722 facilities, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The ministry noted that advanced healthcare facilities reported higher rates of successful log-ins compared to dispensaries and health centers.

A total of 13,008 health workers have been trained to use the SHA portal effectively.

The Ministry reported that claims amounting to Sh14.6 billion have been submitted under SHA. Private and Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs) accounted for Sh8.5 billion, while government-operated facilities submitted claims worth Sh4.8 billion.

Among counties, Kisii leads in claims submissions with Sh770.3 million, followed by Kisumu at Sh649.7 million and Kiambu at Sh621.5 million.

Over 18.3 million people have been registered under SHA, including 4.6 million individuals transitioned from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Despite this progress, weekend registrations remain low due to their dependence on health service visits.

To address this, Community Health Promoters (CHPs) are playing a vital role in registering people, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas. These efforts aim to ensure universal coverage under the SHA initiative.

The ministry emphasized the importance of principal beneficiaries registering their dependents to ensure full family coverage.

“Many dependents are only registered when they seek care at a facility, causing delays. Beneficiaries are urged to update their dependents proactively to streamline access to healthcare services,” the Ministry stated.

The SHA system facilitates seamless sharing of patient records across health facilities, improving efficiency and continuity of care under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program.

It incorporates a Client Registry, Health Care Provider Registry, and Health Facility Registry.

While operational challenges have arisen, the Ministry assured swift resolutions, citing recent quick fixes to technical issues as an example.