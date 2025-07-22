Ozzy Osbourne, heavy metal music legend, dead at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the pioneering heavy metal singer whose star turn on reality TV endeared him to a new generation of fans, has died, according to the Associated Press. He was 76 years old.

The singer was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, and said in an interview then with “Good Morning America” that it had been “terribly challenging.”

Ozzy Osbourne was a music icon, who rose to prominence as founding member and lead singer of Black Sabbath in 1968.

The band were pioneers in the heavy metal genre of music, writing classic tracks like Paranoid, War Pigs and Iron Man.

After leaving Black Sabbath in 1979 over rising tensions with its other members, Osbourne had a lengthy solo music career releasing more than a dozen albums. His debut single released the next year, Crazy Train, is arguably one of his most famous songs.

The Birmingham-born performer was known for energetic and controversial live shows, including the time he mistakenly bit the head off a bat which the singer thought was rubber in a 1982 show.

By the early 2000s, Osbourne and his family would become reality TV stars after launching the Osbournes.

In 1968, the Birmingham, U.K., native co-founded Black Sabbath with guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. The band helped define the metal genre, thanks in large part to Osbourne’s otherworldly vocals on such classic tunes as “Iron Man,” “Paranoid” and “War Pigs.” Osbourne also gained notoriety for his often drug-and-alcohol-fueled exploits. His persona and antics earned him the nicknames the Prince of Darkness and the Metal Madman.

After a decade with the group, Osbourne was fired from Sabbath, purportedly over his substance abuse.

However, he soon launched a solo career that, with initial help from virtuoso guitarist Randy Rhoads, became more successful than Black Sabbath. Among Osbourne’s memorable tunes from the ’80s are “Crazy Train,” “Flying High Again,” “Shot in the Dark,” “Bark at the Moon” and “No More Tears.” In 1988, Osbourne scored a top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Close My Eyes Forever,” a duet with ex-Runaways guitarist Lita Ford.

Over the years, Osbourne occasionally reunited with Black Sabbath, while mainly focusing on his solo endeavors. In 1996, Osbourne’s wife and manager, Sharon, launched Ozzfest, an annual hard-rock festival and tour that Osbourne has regularly headlined either solo or with Sabbath.

In the early 2000s, the singer found a whole new audience when he starred alongside Sharon and two of their children — Jack and Kelly — in the hit MTV reality series “The Osbournes,” which ran from 2002 to 2005. He and his son Jack teamed up again for another reality show, “Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour,” which debuted in 2016.

In 2006, Osbourne was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath. The band — minus Ward — reunited to record a final studio album, “13,” which was released in 2013. The group launched a farewell tour called The End that ran from January 2016 to February 2017.

Osbourne then refocused on his solo career, and launched the No More Tours II outing, which he intended to be his final major trek. In early 2019, he battled an upper respiratory infection and pneumonia that forced him to postpone tour legs in the U.K. and Europe, and cancel dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

In an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America,” the rocker said that around the time of his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, he also had a bad fall that required surgery on his neck.

The fall eventually led to three spinal surgeries, none of which fully alleviated the injury, Osbourne said. He canceled his 2023 European tour and announced he was done touring for good due to his back problems.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage,” he wrote on social media. “My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

In one of Osbourne’s last performances, he closed out the 2022 Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham that August alongside Iommi on guitar. The venue was just a five-minute drive from where Osbourne went to school, he told “GMA” in September 2022.

“If someone had said to me when I was 14 standing outside those school gates, ‘You’ll be closin’ the Commonwealth Games,’ it was just — my life’s been incredible. And that things have happened,” Osbourne said.

At 74 years old, Osbourne won Grammy for best metal performance for the song “Degradation Rules” alongside Iommi on guitar. The song came from his 13th studio album, “Patient Number 9,” which also won a Grammy for best rock album and rose to No. 3 on the U.S. charts and No. 2 in the U.K. after its release in September 2022.

Osbourne won five Grammy Awards as a solo artist, while Black Sabbath won two Grammy Awards and a lifetime achievement award in 2019 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Osbourne married his second wife, Sharon, in 1982 and had three children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

Though Aimee chose not to appear on “The Osbournes,” Sharon, Kelly and Jack were featured throughout and paved the way for future family-centric reality shows like “Keeping Up with The Kardashians.”

The singer was previously married to Thelma Riley from 1971 to 1982. He had two children with his first wife, Jessica and Louis. He also adopted her son Elliot from a previous marriage.

