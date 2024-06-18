Paget Brewster Siblings: Meet Ivan Brewster

Paget Brewster is an American actress born on March 10, 1969, in Concord, Massachusetts.

She started her career in the early 1990s and gained recognition for her recurring role as Kathy on the fourth season of the NBC sitcom, Friends, from 1997 to 1998.

Brewster’s breakthrough role was as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Emily Prentiss on the CBS crime drama, Criminal Minds, from 2005 to 2020 and again in 2022.

She has also appeared in various films and television shows, including The Specials, The Big Bad Swim, Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, DuckTales and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Siblings

Brewster has a younger brother named Ivan Brewster, but not much is publicly known about him including his career and personal life.

Career

Brewster started her acting career in the early 1990s, initially gaining recognition for her recurring role as Kathy on the sitcom, Friends, in 1997-1998.

She then went on to star in various films and TV shows, including The Specials, Ghost Cop and Justice League: Gods and Monsters.

Brewster’s breakthrough role came when she was cast as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Emily Prentiss on the CBS crime drama, Criminal Minds, from 2005 to 2012 and again in 2016.

Also Read: Nate Burleson Siblings: A Family Fueled by Football and Fraternity

She reportedly earned around $100,000 per episode on the show.

Outside of her acting career, Brewster grew up in Massachusetts with her younger brother Ivan.

She initially attended the Parsons School of Design in New York before deciding to pursue acting full-time.

In recent years, Brewster has been open about embracing aging in Hollywood, stating that she chooses not to get cosmetic procedures and is comfortable with her appearance.

She continues to work in the entertainment industry, recently reprising her role as Emily Prentiss in the “Criminal Minds” spinoff series.

Awards and accolades

Brewster has received several awards and accolades throughout her career.

She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2020 for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for her role as Della Duck in DuckTales.

Additionally, she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1995 for Best Writing for General Hospital.

Brewster has also been recognized by the Behind the Voice Actors Awards.

She was nominated for Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short in 2018 for Batman and Harley Quinn.

She received similar nominations in 2014 and 2013 for her work in Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1, respectively.

Brewster has also won a Primetime Emmy Award, although the specific award and project are not specified.

These awards demonstrate her versatility and talent in various roles across different mediums.

Personal life

Brewster is married to Steve Damstra II, a singer, songwriter, and film score composer.

The couple met through their mutual friend, Matthew Gray Gubler, who introduced them.

They started dating in 2011 and got engaged on March 17, 2013.

Matthew Gray Gubler, who played the role of Dr. Spencer Reid on Criminal Minds, officiated their wedding on November 28, 2014, in Los Angeles, California.

The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Gubler, who also performed a special song for the couple intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Gubler, who also performed a special song for the couple.

As of now, Brewster and Steve do not have any children together.

They seem to prioritize their personal and professional lives, focusing on their individual projects and collaborations.