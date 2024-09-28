Paige DeSorbo, a reality television personality, fashion writer, and podcast host, has an estimated net worth of $400,000. Best known for her appearances on Bravo’s hit shows “Summer House,” “Winter House,” and “Southern Charm,” Paige has built a successful career both on-screen and off. Her ventures span from television to fashion, making her a rising star in the entertainment and fashion industries.

Paige DeSorbo Net Worth $400,000 Date of Birth November 6, 1992 Place of Birth New York Nationality American Profession Reality Television Personality, Fashion Writer, and Podcast Host

Early Life

Paige DeSorbo was born on November 6, 1992, in New York, to Kimberly and Gary DeSorbo. She attended the Academy of the Holy Names, a prestigious private school, before enrolling at the College of Saint Rose. In 2015, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, setting the foundation for her future in media and entertainment.

Modeling

DeSorbo began her career as a child model, gracing television commercials and even appearing on the covers of teen-fiction books. By the time she was 18, she had already amassed significant experience in the modeling industry, with a feature in Teen Vogue as one of her standout moments.

Journalism and Fashion Writing

After graduating, Paige transitioned into journalism, where she interned at CBS 6 in Niskayuna, New York. Her next career move took her to ABC, where she served as the executive assistant to the vice president of unscripted television. During this period, she also worked as a fashion writer for the popular website Betches, a role that perfectly combined her love for fashion and media. However, her journalism career took a backseat when she was cast in the reality series “Summer House.”

Reality TV Fame

Paige DeSorbo joined the cast of Bravo’s “Summer House” in its third season in 2019. The show, which follows a group of friends vacationing in the Hamptons, quickly became a fan favorite, with Paige’s witty personality and chic fashion sense gaining her widespread attention. Her chemistry with castmates like Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and Lindsay Hubbard further solidified her position as a standout star.

Also Read: Nicole Eggert’s Net Worth

Following the success of “Summer House,” Paige starred in the spin-off series “Winter House,” which premiered in 2021. The show captured the cast’s adventures in wintry destinations such as Stowe, Vermont, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Paige also made guest appearances on “Southern Charm,” another Bravo reality series, where her relationship with Craig Conover, a main cast member, became a major storyline.

Paige DeSorbo Podcast

In 2020, DeSorbo launched the popular podcast Giggly Squad with her “Summer House” co-star Hannah Berner. On the podcast, the duo discuss a variety of topics, including fashion, pop culture, mental health, and personal stories. The podcast’s success has led to live shows and a line of branded merchandise, further boosting Paige’s net worth and popularity.

Paige DeSorbo Relationships

Paige’s romantic life has often been in the spotlight. From 2019 to 2020, she was in a relationship with her “Summer House” co-star Perry Rahbar. After their breakup, she began dating Craig Conover, a fellow Bravo star from “Southern Charm.” Their long-distance relationship between New York City, where Paige resides, and Charleston, South Carolina, where Craig lives, has been a topic of conversation on both “Summer House” and “Winter House.” In 2023, Paige tearfully debated whether to relocate to Charleston for her relationship, but the couple has expressed no rush to get engaged.

Paige DeSorbo Net Worth

Paige DeSorbo net worth is $400,000.