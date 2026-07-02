Papuan rebels say they shot dead US pilot and burned his plane

Separatist rebels say they have shot dead a US pilot and set his plane on fire in Indonesia’s Papua region. The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) say they killed Nicholas F Gosselin after he landed in the Highland Papua province on Thursday. The separatists claim civilian pilots have been ferrying Indonesian troops into the region, and said Gosselin’s death sent “a message”.

Indonesian officials confirmed that Gosselin’s plane had been found burnt, but said it was unclear what happened to him or his seven passengers on board.

The killing comes after years of conflict between the Indonesian government and West Papua’s indigenous people over independence for the resource-rich region.

Indonesian officials said a plane with an American pilot carrying ‌seven passengers was found burned at an airport in the Yahukimo region.

The country’s civil aviation authority said there were no security concerns raised as the flight came in to land, but communications were lost shortly after it touched down.

Initial reports, from the director of the airport where the flight took off, state that pilot has died, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation statement said.

“The suspected cause of the incident is still awaiting further confirmation from the relevant authorities.”

Yusuf Sutejo, ‌a spokesperson for Indonesia’s joint police-military operations, could not confirm whether the plane had been attacked by rebels or what had happened to those on board.

The US embassy in Jakarta and the State Department have been contacted for comment.

In a statement, TPNPB spokesman Sebby Sambom said the group had banned all flights across the disputed region because civilian aircraft had been used to support Indonesian military activities.

“We immediately fired upon and burned the plane because it had violated the TPNPB ultimatum,” he said.

“We are prepared to fire upon any civilian aircraft across the Land of Papua that assists Indonesian military forces in transporting troops or military logistics,” he added.

Sambom said if Indonesian officials wanted to claim the pilot’s body they must do so without bringing military or police to the area.

He also called on the Indonesian government to open negotiations to resolve the conflict. It began in 1969 when Papua was incorporated into Indonesia – rebels say fighting has resulted in civilian deaths and mass displacement.

In 2024 a New Zealand pilot was freed after 19 months as a prisoner of the same group, after lengthy negotiations by officials in Jakarta and Wellington.

A month earlier TNPB gunmen had killed another New Zealander, helicopter pilot Glen Malcolm Conning, who was shot shortly after landing in a remote village.

By BBC News