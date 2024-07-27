Close Menu
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Paris 2024 Olympic Games Venues

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Here’s a detailed list of the venues for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, categorized by the sports and their respective locations:

    Paris 2024 Olympic Games Venues

    Paris

    • Aquatics Centre
      • Sports: Artistic Swimming, Diving, Water Polo
      • Location: Paris
    • Bercy Arena
      • Sports: Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Trampoline
      • Location: Paris
    • Eiffel Tower Stadium
      • Sports: Beach Volleyball
      • Location: Paris
    • Invalides
      • Sports: Archery, Athletics, Cycling Road
      • Location: Paris
    • Hotel de Ville
      • Sports: Athletics
      • Location: Paris
    • La Defense Arena
      • Sports: Swimming, Water Polo
      • Location: Nanterre
    • Porte de La Chapelle Arena
      • Sports: Badminton, Rhythmic Gymnastics
      • Location: Paris
    • Pont Alexandre III
      • Sports: Marathon Swimming, Triathlon
      • Location: Paris
    • South Paris Arena
      • Sports: Handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting
      • Location: Paris

    Bordeaux

    • Bordeaux Stadium
      • Sports: Football/Soccer
      • Location: Bordeaux

    Saint-Etienne

    • Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium
      • Sports: Football/Soccer
      • Location: Saint-Etienne

    Nantes

    • Le Beaujoire Stadium
      • Sports: Football/Soccer
      • Location: Nantes

    Lyon

    • Lyon Stadium
      • Sports: Football/Soccer
      • Location: Decines, Lyon

    Marseille

    • Marseille Stadium
      • Sports: Football/Soccer
      • Location: Marseille
    • Marseille Marina
      • Sports: Sailing
      • Location: Marseille

    Nice

    • Nice Stadium
      • Sports: Football/Soccer
      • Location: Nice

    Versailles

    • Chateau de Versailles
      • Sports: Equestrian, Modern Pentathlon
      • Location: Versailles

    Chateauroux

    • Chateauroux Shooting Centre
      • Sports: Shooting
      • Location: Chateauroux

    Elancourt

    • Elancourt Hill
      • Sports: Cycling – Mountain Bike
      • Location: Elancourt

    Grand Palais

    • Grand Palais
      • Sports: Fencing, Taekwondo
      • Location: Paris

    Le Bourget

    • Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue
      • Sports: Climbing
      • Location: Le Bourget

    Golf National

    • Golf National
      • Sports: Golf
      • Location: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

    Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

    • Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium
      • Sports: Cycling BMX Racing
      • Location: Montigny-le-Bretonneux
    • Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
      • Sports: Cycling Track
      • Location: Montigny-le-Bretonneux

    Vaires-sur-Marne

    • Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
      • Sports: Canoe Slalom, Canoe Sprint, Rowing
      • Location: Vaires-sur-Marne

    Colombes

    • Yves-du-Manoir Stadium
      • Sports: Field Hockey
      • Location: Colombes

    Tahiti, French Polynesia

    • Teahupo’o
      • Sports: Surfing
      • Location: Tahiti, French Polynesia

    This comprehensive list covers all the venues and the sports they will host for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, offering a clear view of where each event will take place

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    List of Participating Countries in the Olympics

    Paris 2024 Olympic Games Venues

     