Parliament Approves New NPSC Chairperson And Board Member

The National Assembly has approved Dr. Amani Yuda Komora as the new Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC). MPs also confirmed Angeline Yamiton Siparo as a member of the NPSC board.

The approvals came after Parliament adopted a vetting report from the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

In its report, the Committee confirmed that both nominees met all legal requirements under Articles 246(2) and 250(2) of the Constitution as well as the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act.

The two were vetted by the Committee on August 13, 2025.

Dr. Komora told the Committee that the Constitution clearly spells out the roles of the National Police Service (NPS) and the NPSC, and pledged to resolve the long-standing tension between the two institutions—especially on human resource and payroll issues.

“The Constitution gives a clear mandate to both the NPS and the NPSC. I believe this matter can be resolved through reconciliation,” he said, noting that budget constraints remain a major challenge for the Commission.

MPs, however, advised him that not all reforms require funding—some need policy direction and leadership.

On her part, Ms. Siparo highlighted the importance of mental wellness among police officers, saying many officers suffer trauma linked to historical and job-related stress.

“We need regular debriefing, counselling and mental health support,” she said, adding that she would use a human-centered approach called “design thinking” to develop practical solutions.