Parliament Convenes Special Session to Approve KDF Deployment Over Anti-finance Bill Protests

The National Assembly has convened a special sitting to approve the request by the Defence Council to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) amid the anti-Finance Bill protests across the country.

According to the Supplementary Order Paper slated for Wednesday, June 26, the action will be in line with Article 241 of the Constitution, which requires approval from Parliament before deployment of KDF is enacted.

The motion was forwarded to Parliament after a request was issued by the Defence Council on Wednesday.

“THAT, pursuant to Article 241(3)(c) of the Constitution and sections 31(1)(b), 31(1)(c) and 32 of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, Cap. 199, this House accedes to the request of the Defence Council dated 26th June 2024 and, in the interest of national security, APPROVES the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in support of the National Police Service in various parts of the Republic of Kenya affected by ongoing violent protests that have caused destruction to critical infrastructure until normalcy is restored,” the notice reads in part.

Further, Parliament has resolved to break for recess on Wednesday and resume regular sittings on Tuesday, July 23 at 2:30 pm.

Security was heightened Wednesday in various parts of the country following Tuesday’s protests.

At least eight people were killed in Nairobi and Kakamega.

The military was deployed on Tuesday amid concerns Parliament had not approved the move.

On Wednesday military personnel were seen outside Nakuru State Lodge amid concerns of the move.

This prompted the recalling of MPs to approve the move.

This follows Tuesday’s #OccupyParliament protests that saw youth storm the House and wreak havoc during the demonstrations.

The ceremonial mace, which symbolizes the authority of the legislature, was stolen, some parts of the parliament building vandalized and a section of it set on fire.

The protestors have vowed to continue with the protests with a plan dubbed #OccuptyStateHouse set to be carried out on Thursday.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula had initially approved the motion for the House to break for a two-week recess beginning Friday.

Tension remains high amid calls for more protests to oppose the hiked taxes.

It is now upon the president to sign or not to sign the bill on his desk.

He has blamed what he called criminals for the protests, which turned violent. Several shops were looted in the chaos.